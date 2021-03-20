MONTREAL -- When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, they'll be doing so without their top goal scorer.

The team announced that winger Tyler Toffoli is out with a lower body injury. Coach Dominique Ducharme said the forward's health will be evaluated on a daily basis and that the injury was suffered during Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

So far this season, Toffoli has 18 goals and 27 points.

Artturi Lehkonen skated in Toffoli's place during practice.

Saturday's game will also see the return of defenceman Victor Mete to the lineup, as he'll take Xavier Ouellet's place.

Carey Price will get the start in goal.