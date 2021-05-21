MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is being evaluated on a daily basis and could play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Friday.

The Habs lost Evans late in the second period Thursday and he did not return to the game after that.

After the game, which ended 2-1 for Montreal, Ducharme said he did not believe Evans' absence would be a long-term one.

It is still unclear whether it is an upper or lower-body injury.

Young forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Cole Caufield have been mentioned as possible replacements, if Evans is not able to play on Saturday.

Paul Byron's name has also been mentioned, as the speedy forward subbed in on Evans' trio after he left the game.

"I liked his game yesterday," said Ducharme.

Ducharme avoided commenting on the fight between Canadiens forward Corey Perry and Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno, following the incident that sent Toronto captain John Tavares to the hospital.

Ducharme simply said it was "an accidental act."

The bleu-blanc-rouge head coach also indicated the team will be making adjustments to the power play during Friday's practice.

The Habs were 0-for-5 and the Leafs were 0-for-4. The only goal scored on special teams was Byron's shorthanded winner.

TAVARES DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from hospital, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher in the aftermath of a collision.

The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

The Leafs say he was thoroughly examined by the hospital's neurosurgical team and the club's medical director. Tavares will be out indefinitely.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 minutes into the first period of Thursday's playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.

Game 2 of the first-round series will be played Saturday in Toronto.