MONTREAL -- Goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily submitted to a player assistance program, the Players' Association announced in a press release Thursday.

General manager Marc Bergevin will address the media at 11:15 a.m. at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que.

The day before, head coach Dominique Ducharme said he did not expect Price to join his teammates at practice before the season begins.

Price, who underwent knee surgery on July 23, had his rehabilitation derailed by illness this week.

The Habs will officially begin their season on Oct. 13 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2021.