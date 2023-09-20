Habs forward Paul Byron announces his retirement from hockey after 521 games
Forward Paul Byron announced his retirement from professional hockey on Wednesday in a letter published by the Montreal Canadiens.
He will now act as a consultant in the Habs development system.
Byron did not play last season because of hip problems. At the April review, he noted that he felt pain not only when skating on the ice but also after walks of 30 to 45 minutes.
A 34-year-old Ottawa native, Byron played in 521 games and amassed 208 points, including 98 goals.
His best moments came in a blue-blanc-rouge sweater, when he scored 81 goals and 160 points in 383 games.
Byron also played 130 games in four seasons with the Calgary Flames (16-30-46) between 2011 and 2015. He began his NHL career on Jan. 23 2011 with the Buffalo Sabres, the team that drafted him in the sixth round -- 179th overall -- at the 2007 NHL Entry Draft in Columbus.
Byron played in eight games with the Sabres and scored a goal two days after his first game in his hometown of Ottawa.
In what was one of former general manager Marc Bergevin's best moves, Byron was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames in 2015. His speed and tenacity made him a regular with the Montreal outfit.
Never intimidated despite his five-foot-nine, 158-pound stature, Byron enjoyed two seasons of at least 20 goals with the Habs.
In 2016-17, he scored a career-high 22 goals and 21 assists in 81 games. The following season, he played in all 82 of the team's games, scoring 20 goals and 15 assists.
During the playoffs, Byron played in 38 games, all with the Habs. He collected five goals and six assists. In 2020-21, the season in which the Canadiens reached the Grand Final, Byron scored three goals and added three assists in 22 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2023.
