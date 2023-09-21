Habs defenceman Chris Wideman sidelined indefinitely with back injury

Training camp was only a few hours old when the Montreal Canadiens had to add a player to their list of injured players on Thursday.

Team management announced that defenceman Chris Wideman will be out indefinitely with a back injury.

In a message posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the Habs did not give any details of the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Last season, Wideman played in 46 games with the Habs and registered six assists.

