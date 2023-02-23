Habs claim Tierney in the lineup, offer an update on their many injuries
The Montreal Canadiens added depth to their roster by adding centre Chris Tierney to the lineup on Thursday afternoon.
Tierney, a 28-year-old veteran, has been splitting time between the Florida Panthers and their feeder club, the Charlotte Checkers, this season. He played his last NHL game on Feb. 18 against the Nashville Predators.
The Canadiens said he will join his new teammates on Thursday night for the next day's game against the Flyers in Philadelphia.
The Keswick, Ont. native has two goals and one assist in 13 games with the Panthers. He also scored three goals and 13 assists in 20 games with the Checkers in the American Hockey League.
Tierney has 75 goals and 154 assists in 574 career NHL regular season games with the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Panthers. He also has five goals and seven assists in 40 career playoff games.
Tierney was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by the Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Earlier Thursday, the Habs offered updates on the health of some of its players but did not provide much insight.
The most cryptic case is that of forward Kirby Dach. Diagnosed last week with an "unrelated" illness that has kept him out of the game since Feb. 16, Dach said Thursday that further tests have "determined that the symptoms of illness were related to a lower-body injury," also undisclosed.
Forward Joel Armia, who did not finish Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils because he was "not feeling well," missed Thursday's practice and is doubtful for Friday's game in Philadelphia. He is being evaluated daily.
Defender Chris Wideman is out with an undisclosed upper-body injury. He will be evaluated on a weekly basis.
Finally, the Habs reiterated that the process of getting defenceman Joel Edmundson back into shape is progressing well and that a further update will be provided by the end of the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2023.
