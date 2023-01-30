3 Montreal Canadiens forwards are absent from practice

Forwards Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak and Evgenii Dadonov are not participating in the Montreal Canadiens' practice at the Bell Sports Complex.

In tweets on Monday, Tricolore management said the three players are undergoing treatment.

The Habs are holding their final practice of the week in preparation for Tuesday night's game at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators.

Les attaquants Kirby Dach et Christian Dvorak ne participeront pas à l'entraînement aujourd'hui (traitements).



Forwards Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak will not participate in today's practice (treatments).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 30, 2023

This will be the second match-up between the two teams in three days. On Saturday night in the Canadian capital, the Senators won 5-0 thanks in part to a three-point performance by Claude Giroux.

After Tuesday's game, the Canadiens will have a long break and will not return to action until Saturday, Feb. 11, against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.