Advertisement
Habs beat Senators 2-1, securing 5th win in a row
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) tries to find the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Andrew Hammond (37) and defenceman Alexander Romanov (27) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
Things are looking up for the Montreal Canadiens, who secured a 2-1 win over the Ottawa senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in the nation’s capital Saturday.
It was the team’s fifth win in a row — promising news for Habs fans everywhere.
Andrew “The Hamburglar” Hammond made his first appearance in Ottawa since 2017, butthis time around he was in the Canadien’s net. The goalie made 26 saves.
The Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.