Gunshots ring out in two separate areas of Montreal
A used car dealership and a residence were targeted by gunfire late on Monday evening and early the following morning in two separate areas of Montreal.
In both cases, Montreal police (SPVM) reported no arrests and no injuries early on Tuesday. Investigators and forensic identification technicians were called in to examine the two crime scenes.
The first shots were fired at around 10:40 p.m. in the vicinity of a car dealership at the corner of Notre-Dame and Broadway, in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district. Several 911 calls were made.
When SPVM officers arrived on the scene, they found several bullet holes in the building and numerous shell casings on the ground.
Police learned that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle passing in front of the establishment, which has been the target of numerous attacks in recent months. SPVM records show that since the start of the year, four arson attacks have been set at this location and that shots were fired a few weeks ago, on Aug. 1.
At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, more shots were fired, this time in the north-west of the city at a residential building on rue Olivier-Berthelet near the intersection with rue Claude-Gauvreau, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
A residence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville was shot at in the early morning of Sept. 5, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
Police officers on the scene saw bullet holes in the front of the building. A search for witnesses was then launched, and police will check whether any surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the attack.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023.
