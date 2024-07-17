Gunshots fired in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after at least two gunshots were fired in the borough of Montreal North.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Tuesday near Pascal Street.

"We didn't fnd any impact of projectile," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We found more than two shell casings, but that's pretty much it."

The investigation is still underway, with officers looking at surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses in the area.

"We heard that they heard gunshots, but we don't know where they were," said Gauthier.

There were no reported injuries.