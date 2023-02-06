Guilbeault calls for decree to protect caribou in Quebec

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbault will recommend that his government put in place a decree to better protect caribou in Quebec.

In a letter sent to his provincial counterpart Benoit Charette, the federal minister believes that caribou are not effectively protected in his province.

"This is a follow-up to our most recent telephone conversation. As mentioned in that call, it is my opinion, based on the information available, that virtually all of the caribou's (boreal caribou's) critical habitat located on non-federal land in Quebec is not effectively protected," wrote Guilbeault.

Last spring, Ottawa issued an ultimatum to the Legault government and threatened to intervene if Quebec did not present a plan to protect the caribou.

Premier François Legault warned the federal government not to interfere in what he considered a provincial matter.

Then, in August, the two parties announced that an agreement in principle had been reached to reduce the decline of the caribou.

But after reviewing an analysis by Environment and Climate Change Canada on caribou protection, Guilbault wrote that he is "now required by law to recommend to the Governor in Council that a protection order be made for unprotected portions of critical boreal caribou habitat."

Quebec plans to present a caribou protection plan in the coming months and Guilbeault referred to this in the letter sent to his counterpart.

"My advice does not affect the discussions that are currently taking place to find a sustainable solution for the caribou. I look forward to your final conservation strategy by the end of June 2023, which I am sure will be based on science and developed in consultation with Indigenous peoples. Look at the caribou situation as a way for Quebec to innovate in forest management and develop a model that will serve as an example for all of Canada," wrote Guilbeault.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2023