MONTREAL -- On October 21, 2020, the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights released the following statement: “The Subcommittee unequivocally condemns the persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang by the Government of China. Based on the evidence put forward during the Subcommittee hearings, both in 2018 and 2020, the subcommittee is persuaded that the actions of the Chinese Communist Party constitute genocide as laid out in the Genocide Convention.”

We realize that in these difficult times, when the entire planet is facing the worst public health and economic crisis in over a century, human rights are not front of mind.

However, this is a case of genocide, the most appalling example of what human beings are capable of inflicting on their fellow humans. We cannot stay silent.

As you read this, close to two million Uyghurs and Turkic Muslims are being held in concentration camps that Chinese authorities odiously refer to as “vocational training centres.” Mass rapes and numerous acts of torture are being committed in these camps. Women are being forcibly sterilized, adults and children are being kidnapped, and surveillance camera systems are being combined with artificial intelligence software to track Uyghurs around the globe.

A full-fledged campaign of cultural erasure is also being waged, including the indoctrination of prisoners and the suppression of all Uyghur cultural expression.

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2022.

One more year of athletes pushing beyond and inspiring us every day.

We have a unique opportunity to come together with all the world’s humanitarians and democrats and take action by refusing to participate in this global sports festival, on the grounds that doing so would amount to taking part in a sinister, self-aggrandizing spectacle staged for the benefit of a regime that is perpetrating the worst possible crimes against humanity against its own people.

We are not asking our athletes to give up their Olympic dream, because we know full well how much effort will have gone into pursuing it.

However, we believe that there is still time to demand that the International Olympic Committee move the Games to another country if the Chinese government continues its genocidal campaign.

Some may argue that sports and politics should not mix. We would respond that when genocide is happening, it is no longer a matter of politics, but of human rights and crimes against humanity. We cannot accept the current status quo.

We are not seeking to take our elite athletes hostage.

Rather, we want to ensure that the medals they win in 2022 are not tainted by what will no doubt go down in history, like the 1936 Berlin Games, as: The Games of Shame.

