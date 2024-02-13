Grey Cup-champion Alouettes sign three in CFL free agency

The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, running back Sean Thomas Erlington and receiver Tevin Jones on Tuesday.

The moves came on the first day of CFL free agency. Adeyemi-Berglund and Erlington are Canadians while Jones is an American.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound Adeyemi-Berglund spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The 27-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S., registered 52 tackles, nine special-teams tackles, 14 sacks and a forced a fumble in 50 career regular-season CFL games.

The five-foot-nine, 217-pound Erlington returns to his hometown following six seasons with Hamilton. Erlington appeared in 65 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats, rushing for 1,170-yards on 191 carries with six touchdown while registering 63 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Erlington played collegiately at the University of Montreal under head coach Danny Maciocia, currently the Alouettes GM.

Jones spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 225-pound receiver had 65 catches for 882 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.