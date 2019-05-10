

CTV Montreal





Twenty people from the South Shore and Montreal are splitting a $50-million jackpot.

Most of them picked up their cheques for $2.5 million apiece on Friday, and everyone has big plans for what to do with the windfall.

Several people said they were going to buy new cars or renovate their homes, while others said they would move from a condo to a house.

One man said he would take an early retirement thanks to the prize money, while some of his friends are planning to spoil children and grandchildren.

"I feel good, I feel good. It gives you a feeling of security, of wellbeing," said Albert Theriault.

"I shared it right away. I went to Loto Quebec and I said here's how I want the cheque: my wife, myself, and my son and my daughter."

Meanwhile Loto Quebec is telling south shore residents to check their purchases because one winner has yet to come forward.

Loto Quebec offers several ways of buying tickets in a group, including buying a share in a group ticket without knowing the other buyers.

One person who bought this ticket at the Champlain Mall in Brossard has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers are 2, 3, 5, 12, 21, 22, 37, and the bonus number of 19.