

The Canadian Press





A large great white shark has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence near the Iles-de-la-Madeleine in recent days.

The shark, which measures more than 2.7 metres long, is being traced by American non-profit group Ocearch via a GPS chip.

Ocearch said this is the first a time a great white shark has been spotted so close to the Quebec archipelago.

The shark, which has been named Brunswick after the Georgia town near which it was first spotted, has swam along the Atlantic coast since February. Last month, it was spotted near Grand Manan Island, NB. The shark then swam near Cape Breton Island before ending up near the Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Brunswick was fitted with the GPS chip as part of a research project tracking the movements of great whites and their feeding habits.

Ocearch is also tracking the movements and behaviours of whales, turtles, dolphins and alligators.