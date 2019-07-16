Featured Video
Great white shark spotted off coast of Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias) photographed off South Africa. (Discovery Canada, DCL)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 8:34AM EDT
A large great white shark has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence near the Iles-de-la-Madeleine in recent days.
The shark, which measures more than 2.7 metres long, is being traced by American non-profit group Ocearch via a GPS chip.
Ocearch said this is the first a time a great white shark has been spotted so close to the Quebec archipelago.
The shark, which has been named Brunswick after the Georgia town near which it was first spotted, has swam along the Atlantic coast since February. Last month, it was spotted near Grand Manan Island, NB. The shark then swam near Cape Breton Island before ending up near the Iles-de-la-Madeleine.
Brunswick was fitted with the GPS chip as part of a research project tracking the movements of great whites and their feeding habits.
Ocearch is also tracking the movements and behaviours of whales, turtles, dolphins and alligators.
Latest Montreal News
- Great white shark spotted off coast of Iles-de-la-Madeleine
- Two Apollo 11 astronauts to attend ceremony for 50th anniversary of moon landing mission
- Federal government promises major announcement at Davie Shipyard
- Beaconsfield mayor calls CAQ 'incompetent' over new flood zone map
- Quebec withdraws 30 municipalities from contested flood zone maps