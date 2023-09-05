Granby, Que. to open copper foil plant for electric vehicle batteries

A new player has joined the Quebec production chain for electric vehicle batteries.

Volta Energy Solutions Canada, a subsidiary of South Korea's Solus Advanced Materials, will produce copper foil for batteries at a new plant in Granby, in the Montérégie region.

The $750-million investment will create 260 jobs. Québec will help finance it through a $150-million 'forgivable portion' loan, according to a press release issued by the office of Premier François Legault, who was on hand this Tuesday for the plant's official inauguration.

On the federal side, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, also took part in the announcement. The federal contribution has not yet been announced, but financial packages for battery industries usually involve similar contributions from Ottawa and Quebec.

Production at the Granby plant is due to start in 2026. It will add an element that so far has been absent from the electric vehicle battery supply chain. It will be able to produce some 25,000 tonnes of copper foil per year, but this will rise to 63,000 tonnes by 2027 when the second phase of the project, which starts construction next year, is in operation.

Copper foil is used to manufacture anodes and is integrated into battery cells. They act as current collectors in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries.

The Granby plant is the third of its kind to be built by Volta Energy Solutions, the other two being in Hungary and Luxembourg.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023