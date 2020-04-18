MONTREAL -- An elder care worker at the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre has died of causes related to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the union representing Grace Dart employees released a statement confirming the orderly's death.

“The employee worked at CHSLD Grace Dart and had more than 25 years of experience,” said CUPE 2281 President Jonathan Deschamps. “Our thoughts are above all with her family and colleagues and we convey our sincere condolences to them.”

“In the most difficult circumstances, she was devoted to the residents and their fate was dear to her. In recent times, she worked several additional shifts to meet their basic needs.”

Grace Dart has been the sight of a large COVID-19 outbreak, with 62 people confirmed to have the virus as of Friday, including 13 staff members. Employees have complained of chronic understaffing dating back to before the pandemic while families have said their loved ones have been endangered by a lack of planning for the pandemic.

On Thursday, management said a 'red zone' for COVID-positive residents would finally be established, though it would take days to fully implement.