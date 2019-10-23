MONTREAL -- If you want to help save lives and meet some Habs players, you'll want to hit up today's 38th annual Canadiens-evenko Blood Drive, presented with RDS in support of Héma-Québec.

Blood donors can visit the Bell Centre between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. where Montreal Canadiens players, members of the organization, Canadiens alumni, as well as RDS and evenko personalities will meet and thank donors. (Bell Centre parking passes will be provided to donors subject to availability.)

Canadiens mascot Youppi!, recent finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame, will also be in attendance thanking donors. (p.s. Vote for Youppi! here).

Jean Béliveau and Claude Mouton initiated the Canadiens’ Blood Drive in 1981. In 1998, the blood drive partnered with the newly formed Héma-Québec.

Héma-Québec says it needs a minimum of 1,000 blood donations a day to have an optimal reserve.

Over the past 35 years, Hema-Quebec says the Montreal Canadiens' blood drive has helped save more than 100,000 lives.