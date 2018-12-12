

CTV Montreal





Gilbert Rozon, the founder of Just For Laughs, has been charged with rape and indecent assault.

Quebec's Crown Prosecutor's office said the alleged crime took place in 1979 and so Rozon is facing charges based on the criminal code at that time.

That also means the name of the victim cannot be revealed.

The DPCP has, in recent days, informed 13 other people who made accusations against Rozon that it would not be filing charges based on their complaints, and the office explained its decision to those people.

The Crown said that while it does believe the women who have made complaints, it is in many cases extremely difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred.

Justice Minister Sonia Lebel said the Crown office is not finished with the files.

"It's a judgement on the fact are we able to pursue this in a crminal court, so this is the only decision the DPCP has to take and I'm very confident that they took this matter very seriously," said Lebel.

Civil cases continue

Several civil cases have also been filed against Rozon for sexual harassment, and the Crown points out that the burden of proof in civil cases is not the same as in criminal trials.

In May a Quebec judge authorized a class-action lawsuit against Rozon for alleged harassment and sexual assault of several women.

The group which calls itself "The Courageous Ones" is seeking $10 million in punitive damages for the actions the alleged victims say took place over several decades, with the most recent being in 2016.

Among the complainants are well-known Quebec TV producer Julie Snyder, and entertainment personalities including Penelope McQuade and Salome Corbo.

The allegations first arose in the fall of 2017.

Last year Rozon, who founded the Just For Laughs festival and TV enterprise, sold his shares in the company after the allegations became public.

Those shares have since been acquired by Bell (CTV News' parent company), Evenko, CH group, and Howie Mandel.