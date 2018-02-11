Get a grip: Montreal expecting freezing rain this afternoon
Kelly Craig scrapes ice off her car in Montreal following freezing rain on Jan. 23, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 10:52AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 11, 2018 11:37AM EST
It always gets worse before it gets better.
Road conditions are likely to be disrupted at Sunday's end, due to a mix of precipitation that is expected to hit southwestern and central Quebec.
Montreal and Quebec City, in particular, should expect snow that will turn into freezing rain -- even rain, which will make the roads slippery in the late afternoon and evening.
Wind gusts of nearly 50 km / h are also forecast in some areas.
In the eastern part of the province, precipitation will begin later, but and will be mostly snow.
