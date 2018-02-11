

The Canadian Press





It always gets worse before it gets better.

Road conditions are likely to be disrupted at Sunday's end, due to a mix of precipitation that is expected to hit southwestern and central Quebec.

Montreal and Quebec City, in particular, should expect snow that will turn into freezing rain -- even rain, which will make the roads slippery in the late afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts of nearly 50 km / h are also forecast in some areas.

In the eastern part of the province, precipitation will begin later, but and will be mostly snow.