MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera

    French actor Gerard Depardieu speaks on the final day of the Montreal World Film Festival in Montreal, Monday, Sept.6, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes French actor Gerard Depardieu speaks on the final day of the Montreal World Film Festival in Montreal, Monday, Sept.6, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault recommended the French film star be removed after comments that "unequivocally demonstrate behaviour that runs counter to the values of the Ordre national, whose motto is 'Honour to the people of Quebec,'" a release from the premier's office reads.

    Depardieu was named to the order in 2002 by former premier Bernard Landry.

    "Gérard Depardieu's scandalous comments on camera shocked the international public, and rightly so," said Legault. "His behaviour tarnishes the reputation of the members of the Ordre national du Québec. I have therefore decided to order that he be struck off the Order, effective immediately."

    French actor Gerard Depardieu (left), who was injured in a recent motorcycle accident, recieves the Order of Quebec medal from Quebec Premier Bernard Landry at the World Film Festival in Montreal Saturday, August 31, 2002.(CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

    The actor was caught making derogatory and sexist comments about women and a girl (around 10 years old) while making lewd gestures and comments about himself while watching women riding horses during an episode of a France 2 channel show "La Chute de l'ogre."

    "Given the clear evidence of behaviour that runs counter to the values of the Order and of Quebec, the council unanimously voted to strike Mr. Depardieu off the Order, a first in its history," reads the release.

    The Conseil de l'Order national du Quebec is an independent body of nine elected people from the order. The premier can remove the honour on the recommendation of the council.

    The order was founded in 1984 and is the most prestigious honour awarded by the Quebec government.

    Public calls for nominations are made in the fall, and the council recommends the appointments to the premier, who makes them official by decree. 

