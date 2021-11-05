MONTREAL -- Nearly a week after he was stripped of his parliamentary responsibilities, Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) MNA Gaétan Barrette intends to remain in the Liberal caucus until the end of the mandate -- but will not seek another term afterwards.

The news, which has yet to be formally announced, was obtained by The Canadian Press through a QLP source.

This means Barrette's political career will end in October 2022.

The MNA for La Pinière, Barrette lost his title as Treasury Council Critic and as critic for Intergovernmental Relations last Saturday after engaging in a Twitter squabble with Marie Montpetit, Liberal MNA for Maurice-Richard.

Montpetit, who was the QLP's Health Critic at the time, also had her responsibilities withdrawn.

Barette has been off the radar since QLP leader Dominique Anglade announced his demotion.

He has not been seen in Parliament, has not participated in the caucuses of his political party, and has refused all interview requests, The Canadian Press reports.

Fellow party members were filled with speculation as a result and wondered how Barrette would react to his demotion -- would he accept it willingly and stay in the party, or would he go rogue and sit as an independent?

Although the MNA is reportedly taking the former approach, he gave the alternative route some serious thought, according to The Canadian Press' sources.

Barette will be back in Parliament next week, will participate in future caucuses, and intends to participate in the late-November QLP convention, the sources say.

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

In late October, Barrette took to Twitter to critize Louis Godin, president of the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec, for saying that the province's doctors are working at full capacity.

"Do not believe it!" Barrette wrote.

Entendu ttes les entrevues du Dr Godin. Il prononce les mêmes mots qu'en 2015 qd il s'était engagé à inscrire 85% de la pop et faire passer ses mbres à l'accès adapté, une mode de pratique par lequel on voit son MD en 3 jrs. Ne le croyez pas!

P.S. il y a 2000 md de + depuis 2009! — Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) October 26, 2021

Montpetit condemned Barrette for the tone of his tweet, saying his comment was "as unproductive the authoritarian attitude and threats of Francois Legault."

Cher @drgbarrette, ce tweet est aussi peu productif que l’attitude autoritaire et les menaces de @francoislegault.



On gagnerait tous à un changement de ton envers les professionnels de la santé qui portent le réseau à bout de bras depuis le début de la pandémie. https://t.co/6ih03v81bP — Marie Montpetit (@Marie_Montpetit) October 27, 2021

In response to the publicly-displayed argument, Anglade decided to strip the MNAs of their responsibilities.

Montpetit was punished even further after a psychological harassment complaint was filed against her.

Anglade did not take the allegations lightly, excluding Montpetit from the Liberal caucus altogether.

Turbulence within the party has long been an issue; the demotions of Barrette and Montpetit are just a recent example. This crisis was particularly ill-timed, however, as the Liberals are currently straggling far behind Legault in the polls.

--With reporting from CTV Montreal's Lillian Roy and The Canadian Press.