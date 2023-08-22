Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother

A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.

Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly's body was found on the weekend inside the trunk of a vehicle in Wickham, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Her husband Kevin Romagosa is now facing charges of first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe campaign was started by family friend Katie Morris, and has so far garnered more than $36,000, with a goal of $100,000.

Morris is hoping to raise the funds to help Robyn-Krystle's mother, Tara O'Reilly, and the victim's two children.

The elder O'Reilly will now help raise her grandchildren.

"The goal is to help her channel all the support and all the energy from the community to help support her in any way she needs," Morris said.

That includes funeral costs, medical expenses and education funds for the young children.

Messages and support have come pouring in, said Morris.

"The most important message to get through is a mother's love for her child and the loss," she said. "Give individuals and other families a conduit to help with their own grief for the family and help in some capacity in a devastating situation."

Romagosa, 39, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The case returns to court on Aug. 29.