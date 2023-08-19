Que. police investigating woman's 'suspicious death'

Quebec provincial police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman near Drummondville, Que., in the Centre-du-Québec region.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CTV officers arrived at the scene on regional road 7 in Wickham, Que. at around noon.

According to spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert, officers discovered the victim's lifeless body in a rural area, and she was pronounced dead on the spot.

A man on the scene was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation. He will be interviewed by police at a later date.

Both the woman (34) and the man (39) were Montrealers, police said. Their relation to each other is unclear.

The call was said to have been placed by their relatives, "who were concerned for their safety," according to an update issued by police late Saturday evening.

Quebec provincial police are working with Montreal officers to investigate the incident.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press.