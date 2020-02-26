MONTREAL -- A 22-year-old worker at an IGA grocery store in a suburb of Quebec City won Tuesday's record-tying $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

While Loto-Quebec would not confirm the identity of the the winner, several people who worked with the young man told Bell Media that the grocery bagger validated the winning ticket Wednesday morning at the IGA Extra in the Saint-Romuald district of Levis, on the south shore of Quebec City, where he works.

Tuesday's $70-million prize is the biggest ever won in the province of Quebec, and comes during 50th-anniversary celebrations by Loto-Quebec, the province's lottery corporation.

The draw also resulted in eight $1-million prizes being won in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.

This marks the second time in less than two months that a $70 million jackpot has been at stake. The last draw was won on Jan. 7 in Ontario.

Since that draw, the total value of sales in Canada had exceeded $88 million, according to Loto-Québec.

The draw on Tuesday generated total sales of nearly $54.1 million.

The jackpot for next Friday's Lotto Max lottery draw will be $19 million.



- The Canadian Press contributed to this report

