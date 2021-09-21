QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on his Bill 96.

He said he had heard some "nonsense" in recent weeks about the proposed legislation, which has reignited the language debate in Quebec.

Without naming her, one can assume he was referring to lawyer Anne-France Goldwater, who last week associated Bill 96 with the Gestapo of the Nazi regime.

The minister said, "the time has come to take strong action in Quebec, to strengthen the status of French and halt its decline, particularly in Montreal."

"Studies show that the French language is in decline," he said. "Hence the importance of strengthening the legislative framework for its protection."

The hybrid consultation until Oct. 7, either by videoconference or in person, will allow about 50 people and organizations to testify, who are interested in expressing their views on the place of French in Quebec, by suggesting the legislative framework required to ensure its future.

This is one of the most important consultations conducted by the Legault government during the CAQ mandate.

Liberal language critic Hélène David said in a news scrum that the Legault government is trying to gag the opposition by forcing Bill 96 through.

She asked Jolin-Barrette to commit to drop the gag order on this bill.

She said that given the scope and strategic importance of the bill, it is unrealistic to expect it to pass this fall.

In the past, the Legault government has used gag orders, which is supposed to be an exceptional measure, on four occasions.

Bill 96 is an ambitious project to upgrade Bill 101 (the Charter of the French Language) adopted in 1977 by René Lévesque's Parti Quebecois government, and aims to review the status of French in Quebec by intervening in several areas.

It is certainly one of the most important bills tabled by the Legault government.

It, ike Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, will also undoubtedly be a piece of legislation designed to confirm the strong identity and nationalist character of the CAQ government.

The issue of access to English-language CEGEPs is one of the points under consideration and one that has inflamed passions already.

The government has chosen a moderate approach in this area, by not extending the application of Bill 101 to CEGEPs.

The government's decision to apply the notwithstanding clause to its entire bill from the outset, in order to shield it from any Charter of Rights challenge, is also likely to make waves.

The purpose of Bill 96 is to ensure that the government plays an exemplary role in the use and promotion of French. In particular, it recognizes the right to learn French, and, in the workplace, it is intended to force businesses with between 25 and 49 employees to operate in French, to ensure that their staff can work in French.

The consultation was launched Tuesday morning by the Office de la langue française (OQLF), which is responsible for implementing the law and will see its powers extended.

Several experts were invited to comment on the government's choice to enshrine in the Canadian Constitution the fact that Quebecers form a nation and that French is the only official language of Quebec and the common language of that nation.

Quebec also plans to create a Ministry of the French Language.

Bill 96 is an ambitious document with some 200 articles.