Quebec truckers who disagree with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination mandate are expected to gather at several Canada-U.S. border crossings Friday morning as they get ready to join the so-called "Freedom Convoy" to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Starting Jan. 15, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all truckers entering Canada from the U.S., which also does not allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross the border.

The protesters were expected to start their gatherings "before dawn" at the border crossings of Saint-Théophile in Chaudière-Appalaches, Stanstead in the Eastern Townships and Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in the Montérégie.

As of 7:45 a.m., there were no protesters at the Lacolle border.

The plan, according to a Facebook page called "Freedom convoy 2022," is to then drive to the area of Highway 40 in Vaudreuil, west of Montreal, before heading to Ottawa.

The demonstration is expected to culminate by 12 p.m. in the country's capital.

Over the last week, the movement has grown to include other groups, including conservative political allies, that protest public health guidelines in general, saying they violate their freedoms.

They say they want Ottawa to end all vaccine-related mandates, even though that is the jurisdiction of provincial governments.

Large associations, like the Canadian Trucking Alliance, say they do not support the movement, noting 90 per cent of members are vaccinated and respect protocols.

Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ) estimates the vaccine requirement means there could be between 12,000 and 16,000 fewer truckers on the road.

Sylvie Cloutier, president and CEO of CTAQ, states the food supply chain, already weakened by the pandemic and a labour shortage, will cause food prices to rise even more -- something federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra denies.

"I don't want to minimize the fact that we have to remain vigilant and work together to address these issues," Alghabra told The Canadian Press. "But this notion that we're going to starve is really unfortunate and does a disservice to Canadians, to Canadian society and to the debate that we need to be having."

The Canada-wide “Freedom Convoy” is expected to reach Parliament Hill on Saturday, with Ottawa police saying they expect it to be a “multi-day” event.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.