Free express bus as Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge reduced to one lane each way

The #40 exo express bus from Vaudreuil to Terminus Côte-Vertu will be free of charge "until further notice" to help mitigate traffic as work continues on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, officials confirmed Sunday.

Transports Quebec says the service will be available as of Monday and is in addition to other measures already in place.

This includes free train service on exo's #11 Vaudreuil-Hudson line for users at the following stations:

Hudson

Vaudreuil

Dorion

Pincourt

Île-Perrot

The following departures will also be added:

Train #12: departs Hudson at 6:14 a.m.

Train #16: departs Vaudreuil at 7.30 a.m.

Train #21: departs Lucien L'Allier at 4:40 p.m. ending at Hudson.

The Quebec Transport Ministry notes anyone with questions can go to Quebec 511 Info Transports.

This comes as officials announce traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" after workers discovered "extensive damage."

The ministry says it knew the bridge had deteriorated, but conditions were worse than expected.

"This is a structure that is at the end of its lifespan," said Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson with Transports Quebec. "We know there are surprises that will happen in the next few weeks and next few months. We are prepared for that."

The ministry has budgeted $376 million to maintain the existing bridge, which will eventually be dismantled and rebuilt.

The new structure is set to be completed by 2027.