Four injured in shooting near Laval college, school in lockdown

A police cruiser is parked outside College Montmorency after three people were injured in a shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Source: Noovo Info) A police cruiser is parked outside College Montmorency after three people were injured in a shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Source: Noovo Info)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon