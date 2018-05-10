

Four people have been taken to hospital after a toxic material leak in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.

As a result of the leak, an urgent water advisory has been in effect since 4:40 p.m.

The City of Montreal is urging people not to consume any water in the area bordered by Bleury St., Côte du Beaver Hall, René-Lévesque Blvd. and Saint-Antoine St. until further notice.

Officials say people shouldn't drink the water in the area, not even after boiling it, until further notice. Residents should not take a shower until further notice.

The leak happened in a condo buidling at the corner of Saint-Alexandre St. and Viger Ave., where magnatrol, a fluid used in air conditioning units, spilled into an aqueduct.

Officials say a janitor in the building at 445 Viger notified authorities when he discovered a valve malfunctioning. Officials said some of the liquid leaked into the city’s water system, but they could not determine how much.

In total, seven people became ill, including the four who were taken to Notre-Dame Hospital to be treated. Their symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea.

Residents of at least 90 condos in that building were forced out of their homes. Other residents within the advisory zone were not required to leave.

The nearby W Hotel said it alerted all guests with a loud speaker and also slipped notes under guests’ doors to advise them. Local restaurants are also affected.

HazMat teams, as well as public health officials were at the scene and are testing the water to ensure it’s safe to drink. City teams opened the fire hydrants to flush the water out of the system.

The advisory is expected to end shortly.

