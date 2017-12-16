

RCMP officers are analyzing the scene of an suspected drug lab tucked away on des Sittelles St. in Chateauguay.

Authorities said they suspected the drugs Fentanyl and Carfentanil were inside the home.

However, they are unsure if the substances were being stored or produced inside of the residential duplex.

Four individuals -- three men and a woman, all in their 30's -- were arrested.

The woman was inside the residence when RCMP made the arrest, and the male suspects were apprehended at a nearby store.

They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

So far, the RCMP have been unable to confirm the nature or quanitiy of the substance -- or substances -- seized from the house.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said that raids of this nature are a "lot of work."

On-scene investigators must wear hazmat suits and go through a rigorous decontamination process upon exiting the residence.

"Because the substance is very dangerous, no matter the amount and no matter if we find some or not, we need to deploy the team and we need to protect our officers," explained Camille Habel. "That's why everyone is wearing the suits -- it's a matter of safety."

One unit of Carfentanil, a synthethic opioid, is 100 times stronger than Fentanyl, 5000 times more potent than heroin, and 10,000 times stronger than morphine. Its toxicity has been compared to that of nerve gas.

