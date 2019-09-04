Four-alarm fire blazes in downtown rooming house
The fire broke out in a rooming house on Hotel-de-Ville St.
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:21PM EDT
A fire broke out in a rooming house on Hotel-de-Ville St. at the corner of Rene-Levesque Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.
It started at 4:10 p.m. in the 22-room, three-storey building. Firefighters said the four-alarm blaze started outside and quickly spread through the building to the roof.
There were no injuries; building was evacuated.