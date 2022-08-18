FOUND: Montreal police seek missing 68-year-old man with schizophrenia
Details about the man have been removed to protect his privacy.
WATCH LIVE | Transport minister testifying at committee on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is testifying before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person to be tapped to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Woman travelling to Canada with 5 kilos of heroin arrested in Poland
A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over US$515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Nunavut declares state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage
Nunavut's acting minister of community and government services says the territory has declared a state of emergency in Iqaluit to ensure the city can begin replenishing its water reservoir without delay.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
Toronto
Man dead, woman injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police say
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
Seniors, advocates, slam new Ontario law that could force patients to long-term care homes
Seniors and advocates say they are terrified and livid over Ontario's move to allow hospitals to send patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing.
Bell Media to launch CTV newsroom review amid criticism of Lisa LaFlamme ouster
The parent company of CTV News says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Nova Scotia's proposed climate plan to avoid the federal carbon tax is "shocking" in its lack of substance, a Halifax environmental advocacy group said Friday.v
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Kalin’s Call: Hot August weekend ahead; great for beaches and parades
Sunshine and hotter temperatures return this weekend, with the low pressure system that brought us mid-week rain moving north of the Maritime region and high pressure building in from our south.
London
An 'incredible site': City resumes plans to redevelop Byron gravel pits
Nature trails, park land, how about an event venue? They’re all among the ideas being considered for the future of the Byron gravel pits in west London.
New boundaries proposed for Ontario ridings
The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has unveiled new proposed ridings that would change boundaries in and around London.
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING | North Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash
There has been another tragic, fatal crash on Highway 17 in northeastern Ontario.
Two robbery suspects pulled over in Sudbury, drugs and stolen goods seized
A man and a woman in their 40s have been charged after a New Sudbury traffic stop leads to the seizure of narcotics and stolen goods, police say.
Calgary
Stabbing victim in critical condition following attack near Memorial Drive
The Calgary Police Service has reopened a section of the Bow River pathway as well as a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.
Employees hurt in truck crash at Calgary grocery store out of hospital
A southwest Calgary grocery store is expected to remain closed on Friday as crews continue assessing the damage caused by a large truck that crashed into it the day before.
Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild prepares for New York Fashion Week showcase
An Indigenous fashion designer from Tsuu'tina First Nation will showcase some of her collection in New York City at an event for emerging and diverse talent.
Kitchener
Les Armstrong won't seek fourth term a Wilmot Township mayor
Les Armstrong announced Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term as mayor of Wilmot Township.
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
Vancouver
2 shootings in 2 months, 1 block apart in Port Coquitlam; RCMP won't say if they're connected
Police are investigating the second shooting in as many months on the same Port Coquitlam street, but won't say whether the incidents are connected.
'Copious amounts' of stolen property found during fraud investigation: Port Moody police
A fraud investigation uncovered what police say was "copious amounts of stolen property" including credit cards and ID.
Lost wolf found, returned to zoo after apparent break-in at Vancouver attraction
The wolf that was missing for several days after an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo has been found and returned, officials say.
Edmonton
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter.
Alberta announces $5M in funding for 27 mental health, addictions agencies
'All of these organizations have a proven track record supporting people in the community to improve their mental health and their pursuit of recovery.'
Windsor
Windsor police constable demoted for not disclosing relationship with victim
A Windsor police officer with more than 18 years of experience has been demoted because he did not disclose to his supervisors he was in a relationship with a victim involved in an investigation.
Windsor commemorates 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid
The City of Windsor, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, is commemorating the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid on Friday.
Regina
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
Ottawa
Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
COVID-19 levels remain high as school year approaches, Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health says there are "encouraging" signs about the COVID-19 situation in the capital, but warns COVID-19 levels remain high in the community just weeks before the start of the school year.
Saskatoon
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
Saskatoon police, fire respond after two-vehicle collision involving nuclear material
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called out to a two-vehicle collision involving a hazardous, nuclear material Friday morning in Confederation.
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.