FOUND: Missing 53-year-old woman from Boucherville found
UPDATE: The 53-year-old woman last seen in Boucherville April 21 has been found safe.
Our original article has been removed to protect the woman's identity.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth
On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.
Toronto
'Buck-a-ride': Ontario Liberals promise to reduce transit fares to $1 until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
Pandemic response to become battleground in Ontario election
Ontario’s experience in the pandemic and the state of the province’s health care system should be top of mind as voters head to the polls in June, say opposition parties, offering a preview of one battleground on which the provincial election will be fought.
Candidate registration opens for Toronto municipal election
Candidates for Toronto's October 24th municipal election can file their nomination papers starting today.
Atlantic
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
Man shot in Dartmouth Saturday night, found at hospital: Halifax police
A man was shot on Camden Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday night, say Halifax Regional Police.
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
London
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
Strathroy family displaced after house fire
Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single Family home owned by London-Middlsex Housing.
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township
One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Doctors' Day' highlights northern shortages, burnout
The Big Nickel has been sporting a lovely tint of blue these last couple of days to honour some of our health care heroes.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Calgary
'We appreciate every kind word': Community BBQ held to welcome Ukrainian refugees
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, many who have already left, have found asylum in Canada.
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
Kitchener
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
Vancouver
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties are investigating an overnight stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Monday morning.
Documentary highlights decades-long work of pair of Downtown Eastside outreach nurses
Two nurses who have been working side-by-side doing outreach on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for more than 30 years say they wouldn't have been able to last this long if not for one another.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Edmonton
Edmonton Oilers put lessons to the test against L.A. Kings in playoffs
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another playoff run, they're looking to their toughest stretch of the season for strength.
Death on 111 Avenue ruled suspicious; homicide unit investigating
Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a person's death near Kingsway Sunday morning.
Edmontonians describe 'surreal' experiencing of helping Ukrainians reach Polish border
Five Edmontonians are enjoying being back on Canadian soil after witnessing the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine firsthand.
Windsor
19-year-old driver dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-old man has died and a 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash.
Prime minister and premier to make announcement Monday in Windsor
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Windsor for an announcement Monday.
Playoff Tracker: Windsor Spitfires advance to second round with 3-1 win over Sarnia
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Ottawa
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
Ottawa firefighters quickly extinguish west-end blaze
Ottawa firefighters quickly got a house fire under control in the west end on Monday morning.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.