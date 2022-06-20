Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Former Parti Quebecois leader André Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

The 56-year-old entered the plea on one count of sexual assault with the assistance of a third party against one victim relating to an incident in 2014 and one count of sexual assault against a second victim, following a 2015 incident.

The identities of the victims are shielded by a publication ban.

The former party leader was also facing a count of sexual assault with a weapon in the first case, but the charge was dropped Monday afternoon.

The Crown and defence made a joint submission on sentencing for a term of two years less a day in jail for the crimes.

Crown, defense suggest a common demand for a jail term of two years less than a day for André Boisclair. Prosecutor argues it’s consistent with jurisprudence @CTVMontreal — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) June 20, 2022

Boisclair renounced his right to a preliminary inquiry in both cases last September and elected to go straight to trial before judge alone prior to entering the plea on Monday.

Boisclair was a provincial cabinet minister and served as PQ leader between 2005 and 2007 when the party was in opposition.

He was later Quebec's delegate general in New York from 2012 to 2013 and was president of the Urban Development Institute of Quebec from 2016 until his arrest.

With files from CTV Montreal's Stephane Giroux and The Canadian Press

-- This is a developing story. More to come.