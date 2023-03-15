Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair granted parole
After a failed attempt last November, notably because of an "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to participate in therapy, former Parti Québécois (PQ) leader André Boisclair has been granted parole.
The Parole Board rendered its decision on Monday.
Boisclair was sentenced to two years less a day in prison last July for committing two sexual assaults against two young men.
In November, the board denied him release after serving one-sixth of his sentence, finding that he posed an "unacceptable risk" of reoffending.
Now that Boisclair is one-third of the way through his sentence, the commissioners have changed their minds, judging this time that the protection of the public is not compromised by a release that allows for his reintegration into society.
Based on the assessments of the offender's psychiatrist and sexologist, the commission noted that he was "able to resume his therapeutic follow-up with these professionals from the time of detention."
Relatives also submitted testimonies of changes in Boisclair's behaviour.
Boisclair had admitted his guilt to a charge of sexual assault with the help of a third party in connection with an event that occurred in January 2014. The victim had told the court that he went to a party at André Boisclair's house.
Although the young man, who cannot be identified due to a court order, mentioned that he did not want sex before going to the accused's house, at one point, Boisclair asked two other people to grab him and sexually assault, despite a second refusal stated on the spot.
The assault was abandoned because the victim was struggling and the young man was able to leave the scene afterwards.
In the second case, in November 2015, a young man had shown up at Boisclair's home following an invitation from him on a dating website. After an hour of conversation over drinks, the young man wanted to leave, but Boisclair pulled down his pants and performed unwanted oral sex on him.
He then took the young man against his will to his bed where he sexually assaulted him despite the victim's repeated protests.
Both victims had testified with difficulty before Judge Pierre Labelle, both reporting significant psychological impacts from these assaults.
Boisclair's release is subject to certain conditions, including not communicating with the victims, not consuming alcohol until the end of his sentence and reporting to the authorities every month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
Toronto
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
-
Ontario just lived through one of the darkest winters in more than 80 years
If you found yourself pining for some sunshine in Ontario in recent months, it’s likely because the province just lived through one of the darkest winter seasons in nearly a century.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure
Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Barrydowne Road reopened after vehicle was struck by a train
Barrydowne Road has fully reopened after being closed for more than an hour when a train hit a vehicle near the New Sudbury Centre on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Defence witness describes identifying first Sweeney murder suspect from photo lineup
The defence in Robert Steven Wright’s second-degree Sudbury murder trial called witness Raymond Hutchinson to the stand Wednesday morning. He told police he had seen a man entering the video store on his way to work before the fatal stabbing.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a knife.
-
Alberta's plan to mandate police body cameras could be expensive: criminologist
A criminologist says Alberta's plan to make all police services in the province use body cameras could come with prohibitive costs and take a long time to put in place.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
'Kind of anxious': Tree replacement impacting King Street businesses
Phase two of the City of Kitchener's downtown tree and paver replacement project is scheduled to start on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship
The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Armed robbery suspect wearing 'distinct' outfit sought in West Vancouver
Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Woman makes court appearance on mischief charge after topless protest at Juno Awards
A woman facing a criminal charge after a topless protest at the Junos says the stunt has created international buzz for climate change and the awards show.
-
Wife of John de Ruiter granted bail on sexual assault charges
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been granted bail.
-
Police close road, erect tent near north Edmonton school
Officers taped off a block, set up barricades and erected a tent over a road next to Londonderry School in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire
Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at park
Windsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
SIU closes investigation into man bit by Windsor police dog
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a dog bite injury sustained during an arrest that required the man to get 11 stitches.
Regina
-
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
-
City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool
The City of Regina is hoping to set a precedent with its opportunity to make the renewed Wascana Pool waterslides accessible for everyone.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assault
Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
'20 years down the road, they will be talking about this': Sask. minor hockey game goes to 4 overtimes
Saskatoon's AA U-13 Titans, a team of 11- and 12-year-olds played a second game of their series in early March that will go down in the Saskatchewan record books.
-
Saskatoon rent increases by over 15% year-over-year, survey says
Average rent prices in Saskatoon have increased over 15 per cent since last year, a recent survey found.