MONTREAL -- Yvon Lamarre, who served as president of Montreal's executive committee under former mayor Jean Drapeau, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to a funeral notice, Lamarre had been in ill health, suffering from a degenerative disease, and passed away from complications from COVID-19.

Lamarre's political career began in 1962, when he was elected to city council, representing the St-Henri district. Under Drapeau, he served as executive committee president from 1978 to 1986. Among his accomplishments during his time in government was helping to develop the Lachine Canal bike path, modifying the city's building codes to make the city more wheelchair accessible and extending the metro system into the southwest.

From 1990 to 1995, Lamarre served as editor of the Journal de Montreal. He also served on the board of directors for the Port of Montreal and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

He founded the Yvon Lamarre Foundation in 1983, which works to support families of people living with intellectual disabilities.

Lamarre is survived by his wife Lise Hebert, four children and three grandchildren.