Former Montreal Canadiens forward Steve Begin to declare bankruptcy

Former Montreal Canadiens player Steve Bégin announced Thursday that he must declare bankruptcy.

The 46-year-old ex-hockey player confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

"The civil engineering company in which I had been proposed to invest large sums of money since 2013, has gone bankrupt, which has had a negative impact on my financial situation and consequently also caused a bankruptcy. I could have tried to avoid the subject, but opted to talk openly about it, as I believe there are lessons to be learned," he wrote.

"I find this experience very trying, disappointing and above all hurtful for me and those close to me, but as always, I'll keep pushing forward to achieve great projects despite this ordeal," he added.

Bégin played for the Habs from 2003 to 2009, and was a Montreal crowd favourite because of his fiery, dynamic personality.

He scored 56 goals and 52 assists in 524 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

Bégin was selected in the second round, 40th overall, by the Flames in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. He officially announced his retirement from sports on Jan. 16, 2014.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2024.