

CTV Montreal





A former McGill student won a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend after she successfully plotted to derail his career as a promising concert clarinetist.

In a lawsuit filed in Ontario’s Superior Court, Eric Abramovitz said the ex, Jennifer Lee, had deleted an email addressed to him in which he was offered a full scholarship to the Coburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, CA.

Using Abramovitz’s email, Lee declined the offer in an apparent bid to force him to stay close to her. She then created a fake email address in which she impersonated Gilad, writing to Abramovitz and saying he had not been accepted.

At Coburn, Abramovitz would have studied directly under world-renowned clarinetist Yehuda Gilad.

In their ruling, the judge called Lee’s conduct “despicable” and “sufficiently blameworthy to merit awards of punitive and aggravated damages.”

In total, the judge awarded Abramovitz $350,000. Lee did not file any notice with the court to defend herself and the judgment was therefore issued in default.