MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadien Maxim Lapierre announced his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 35 on Sunday.

Lapierre played for the Berlin Polar Bears last year in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) - the German Hockey Championship - and he confirmed his retirement on Twitter with the word "Merci."

Lapierre played in Europe for five seasons, following the end of his NHL career in 2014-15.

The Montrealer has 65 goals and 74 assists in 614 games over 10 seasons in the NHL with the Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lapierre was selected in the second round, 61st overall, by the Bleu-blanc-rouge in the 2003 NHL Draft.

He was traded by Habs to the Ducks on Dec.31, 2010, for Brett Festerling and a fifth-round pick in the 2012 NHL auction.

Lapierre launched the "La Poche Bleue" podcast with his ex-Habs teammate Guillaume Latendresse in April.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.