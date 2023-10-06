Montreal

    • Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera

    Montreal Canadiens forward George Laraque warms up before the home opener against the Boston Bruins in Montreal Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Montreal Canadiens forward George Laraque warms up before the home opener against the Boston Bruins in Montreal Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.

    Laraque posted surveillance camera videos of the theft on his social media accounts and asked anyone who could identify the thief to contact the police.

    Video from around 1 a.m. on Friday shows an individual in a grey hoodie smash the front window of "Ultime Sports Collection Laval" with a tool and enter.

    He then goes through the store while the alarm is sounding, grabbing cards and other items and putting them in a bag.

    Laval police are asking anyone who knows anything about the break in to contact the police at 450-662-4636 and note the file LVL-231006-001. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News