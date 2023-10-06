Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera

Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.

Laraque posted surveillance camera videos of the theft on his social media accounts and asked anyone who could identify the thief to contact the police.

Video from around 1 a.m. on Friday shows an individual in a grey hoodie smash the front window of "Ultime Sports Collection Laval" with a tool and enter.

This is how he got in! Voilà comment il est rentré! pic.twitter.com/bS6XahXHr1 — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

He then goes through the store while the alarm is sounding, grabbing cards and other items and putting them in a bag.

Mon magasin de carte “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” vient de se faire défoncer et dévalisé cette nuit, si vous avez des informations sur cette personne, écrivez moi en privé!!!



My card store “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” was just smashed and robbed tonight, if you have any… pic.twitter.com/JnE7NrIUpV — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

Laval police are asking anyone who knows anything about the break in to contact the police at 450-662-4636 and note the file LVL-231006-001.