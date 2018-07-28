

Salim Valji





On Sunday, Montreal Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero officially officially became a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Signed from the Dominican Republic as a teenager in 1993, the 43-year old spent seven full seasons with the team and represented Montreal at the All-Star Game on four separate occassions.

Guerrero ranks first all-time among Expos players in batting average (0.323), homeruns (234), and slugging percentage (0.588).

After his tenure with the Expos, Guerrero continued his on-field success with the Anaheim Angels.

He won the American League MVP in 2004 and made five more all-star teams before formally retiring in 2014.

Guerrero will be the 10th Montreal Expos player to be inducted into the hall.

His son, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., who was born in Montreal and plays in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, is considered one of baseball's top prospects.