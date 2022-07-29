Former CF Montreal defenceman Jason Di Tullio dies after cancer diagnosis

Former CF Montreal player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio has died at the age of 38.

He had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in June 2021, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Before becoming a coach, Di Tullio was a defender with CF Montreal, formerly known as the Montreal Impact, when it was part of the United Soccer Leagues Division 1, in 2002.

He played 75 games, 56 as a starter, with one goal and four assists.

He retired as a player in November 2007 after missing the entire season with a knee injury.

We join Montreal soccer fans in the profound sadness of his passing. This great soccer passionate leaves behind teammates and countless players whom he inspired as coach and assistant coach.

From 2015 to 2017, he served as an assistant coach with the Montreal Impact.

Prior to that, he coached at the team's academy as head coach of the U16 team in 2011 and 2012 and the U18s from 2013 to 2015.

He returned to an assistant coaching role with CF Montreal in March 2021.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2022.