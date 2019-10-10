MONTREAL - A new biography of former Montreal Canadiens superstar Serge Savard hit the shelves this week.

The book, titled: Canadien jusqu’au bout, follows Savard's life, from his first strides on a frozen pond in Abitibi, to hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Savard was on the team during its glory years, in the 1970s, when the Canadiens were a true dynasty. As a defenseman, he helped them win eight stanley cups.

He was involved with the team for 33 years. He spent part of that time as general manager, where he led the Habs to another two cups.

The book is $29.95, 504 pages long.

