Former Alouette's assistant general manager Catherine Raiche has reportedly been hired by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:35AM EDT
The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Quebec native Catherine Raiche according to ESPN.
On Thursday morning the sports network reported Raiche will take over as the Eagles’ football operations coordinator, a position she held with the Montreal Alouettes starting in 2015.
Raiche was promoted to assistant general manager of the Als in 2017, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the CFL in almost 30 years.
She later served as director of football operations of the Toronto Argonauts and briefly worked for the revived XFL’s Tampa franchise.
