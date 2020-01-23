MONTREAL -- Major work that was to completely close Highway 40 this weekend near the interchange with Highway 13 has for the second weekend in a row been scrapped due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement affecting the Montreal-Laval region warning of a mixed bag of precipitation this weekend, including freezing rain and rain.

Quebec's Ministry of Transport said the planned work on the Highway 13/40 interchange will be rescheduled for a later date.

There is still some other significant roadwork scheduled elsewhere in the Montreal area this weekend:

Turcot project

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., exit 2 on the Highway 720 East (Atwater Ave.) will be closed.

REM construction work

The Highway 10 East will be completely closed between exit 6 and the entrance to Taschereau Blvd. over the following schedule:

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m.

On Saturday, only one lane will be open between exit 6 and Taschereau Blvd.

From Saturday at midnight until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Starting Friday at 9:30 p.m. and ending Sunday at 8 a.m., the exits for Route 132 East and West coming from the Highway 10 East, will be closed as a result of the above closures.