MONTREAL -- For the second year in a row, there will be no St. Patrick's Day revelry on Ste. Catherine St.

On Sunday, the United Irish Societies of Montreal, Inc., the organizing group behind the yearly St. Patrick's Day Parade, announced the event will not be held in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was originally scheduled for March 14.

“At this time, the health and safety of the Montreal community is our greatest priority,” the UISM said in a statement. “We must act in the best interest and well-being of all organizers, volunteers, participants and spectators.”

Last year, the parade was scheduled for March 22, but was postponed due to the pandemic. No replacement date was ever announced. It was the first time since 1842 that the parade was not held.