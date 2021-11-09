MONTREAL -- English schools in Quebec may have won their case against Bill 21, but they won't be able to act accordingly until the province's challenge to that ruling is heard.

A judge has dismissed an appeal that would have allowed the English Montreal School Board to proceed as if Bill 21 weren't in place, hiring staff with religious symbols.

Instead, they'll need to wait until the case moves up to the next level of court with a possible Supreme Court decision one day, after the province promised to fight a ruling last spring that struck down parts of the law, most notably for English-language schools.

Justice Frederic Bachand of the Quebec Court of Appeals wrote that the EMSB didn't manage to prove that it will suffer serious harm if the bill isn't suspended for them during the appeal process.

Yes, leaving the law in place for now will stop the board from hiring teachers wearing hijabs or other religious symbols, he wrote.

He also recognized there's a teacher shortage, but said it isn't clear enough, in a concrete way, that this group of teachers is crucial to filling that shortage.

Under Quebec's unique legal system, Bachand explained, once an appeal has been filed, the law in question is considered to still be in effect unless a group or person can prove that leaving it in place will cause serious harm, which EMSB tried to do.

