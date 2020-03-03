MONTREAL -- Food safety officials are warning the public about a possible health risk in consuming a smoked trout spread sold at several establishments throughout Quebec because it is likely to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The spread, 'Tartinade de truite fumee,' was sold in 160g units and was priduced by the National Herring Import Company Ltd. at 9820 Ray-Lawson Boulevard in Montreal. The units had a best before date of April 2, 2020.

The product was packaged in a clear plastic container with a black plastic cover and was refrigerated. The label includes, in addition to its name, the words "LA BOUCANERIE."

The voluntary recall was issued by provincial and municipal food safety inspectors as a precautionary measure. No case of illness associated with the consumption of this food has been reported to date to Quebec's agriculture, fisheries and food ministry, MAPAQ.

People who have this product in their possession are advised not to consume it. They can return it to the point of purchase for a refund or throw it away. The product shouldn't be consumed even if it doesn't show any sign of deterioration or suspicious odour.

Eating any food contaminated by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a food-borne illness likely to produce a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck or nausea. Pregnant women and their unborn child, the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems are considered to be the most vulnerable.