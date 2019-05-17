

CTV Montreal





There is a food recall on a brand of salmon strips sold in Quebec and Ontario.

Dom Reserve brand Atlantic Salmon Strips (Hot Smoked) Cracked Black Pepper in 150g packages have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Consumers should not eat the product, regardless of the best-before date. The recall was issued by the company and so far there have been no reports of illness associated with the salmon strips. Look for any of these codes on the recalled product: 001996, 002176, 002325, 002371, 02533

The CFIA said food containing Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can make you ill.

Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system are especially at risk.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.